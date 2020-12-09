eXp World Holdings Completes Acquisition of SUCCESS Enterprises

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company of eXp Realty and Virbela, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SUCCESS Enterprises and its related media properties, including the highly coveted SUCCESS.com domain and web property. With the addition of SUCCESS, eXp will blend its technology and content to enhance the personal development platform for entrepreneurs and sales professionals.

“This is an exciting day for both the real estate and personal development industries,” said eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford. “By combining eXp’s cutting-edge technology and passion for education with SUCCESS’s established platform, we are well-positioned to take personal development to the next level. This acquisition fortifies our business model of providing a better value proposition for agents, while expanding our reach. Together, SUCCESS and eXp will inspire agents and entrepreneurs to be the best version of themselves.”

Through SUCCESS’s media channels and eXp’s immersive 3D Virbela technology, eXp will develop an ecosystem of on-demand personal development content, including digital coaching and courses. The cloud-based platform, expected to launch in 2021, will enable SUCCESS to engage more directly with its more than 4.5 million community members and allow eXp to provide more personal development resources to its more than 39,000 agents around the globe.

Sanford has been named CEO of SUCCESS Enterprises and will continue serving in his other leadership capacities. Josh Ellis will continue as SUCCESS magazine’s editor-in-chief.

“There is tremendous synergy between eXp and SUCCESS,” said Ellis. “Creating an ecosystem of media channels and content enhanced with immersive technology will make personal development more accessible and impactful.”

Chief Storytelling Officer Kindra Hall and Director of Digital & Commerce Lauren Cannon will continue in their leadership roles and Don Hobbs, a well-known real estate coach and trainer with more than 25 years of experience, joins the team as president of SUCCESS Enterprises to lead brand expansion.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to develop a modern, digital personal development platform for today’s business leaders,” said Hobbs. “Cloud-based coaching and content is where the industry is headed, and we’re in an exciting position to leverage SUCCESS’s brand equity and eXp’s technology to bring the platform to market and expand its reach.”