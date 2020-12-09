 

G4S plc GardaWorld Sets Aside No Increase Statement

9 December 2020

GardaWorld Sets Aside No Increase Statement

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”)’s announcement today regarding GardaWorld’s confirmation that the no increase statement regarding the offer price, set out in the Final Offer Document published on 2 December 2020, is no longer in effect and has been set aside (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement does not change the Board of G4S’s intention unanimously to recommend the cash offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (an entity controlled by Allied Universal) announced yesterday.

The Announcement is available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer.

 

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

