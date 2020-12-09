LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Advisor Joe Mastroianni

After 15 years with wirehouse firms, Mastroianni is excited to launch his own wealth management practice in his hometown of Venice, Fla. He said the independent channel provides more flexibility in how he serves his clients, who are mostly retirees. “I can now access a broad range of products to be able to deeply customize strategies to help each client’s unique financial challenges and goals. I can also work side-by-side with CPAs and attorneys to provide more comprehensive financial services,” Mastroianni said. “It’s a privilege to be able to be an advocate for my clients and serve their best interests.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Joe Mastroianni has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platform, in addition to leveraging LPL as a custodian, and is aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. He reported having served approximately $120 in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Mastroianni was committed to thoroughly vetting all of his options, and chose the combination of LPL and Gladstone. “LPL’s innovative technology will greatly enhance how we run the practice day to day. And the Gladstone team’s dedicated support and resources are valuable to help me expand my business and build out the client experience,” said Mastroianni, who is currently operating under the Gladstone Advisors umbrella. Once settled into running his new independent business, Mastroianni plans to partner with a friend and colleague already affiliated with LPL and Gladstone.

Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners, said, “Gladstone is excited to partner with LPL to help Joe transition to independence. We value our advisors and strive every day to deliver personalized services to help them succeed. This new partnership with Joe helps us strengthen our presence on the west coast of south Florida.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Joe to the LPL family and are proud to support his new independent practice. Taking ownership of your practice and gaining the freedom to make decisions for your business and your clients is an exciting move, and with Gladstone and LPL, Joe has a partner every step of the way. We will continue to invest in innovative technology and robust business solutions designed to help our advisors run differentiated practices and deliver enhanced value to their clients. We look forward to supporting Joe for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Gladstone Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

