 

LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Advisor Joe Mastroianni

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Joe Mastroianni has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platform, in addition to leveraging LPL as a custodian, and is aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. He reported having served approximately $120 in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Advisors.

After 15 years with wirehouse firms, Mastroianni is excited to launch his own wealth management practice in his hometown of Venice, Fla. He said the independent channel provides more flexibility in how he serves his clients, who are mostly retirees. “I can now access a broad range of products to be able to deeply customize strategies to help each client’s unique financial challenges and goals. I can also work side-by-side with CPAs and attorneys to provide more comprehensive financial services,” Mastroianni said. “It’s a privilege to be able to be an advocate for my clients and serve their best interests.”

Mastroianni was committed to thoroughly vetting all of his options, and chose the combination of LPL and Gladstone. “LPL’s innovative technology will greatly enhance how we run the practice day to day. And the Gladstone team’s dedicated support and resources are valuable to help me expand my business and build out the client experience,” said Mastroianni, who is currently operating under the Gladstone Advisors umbrella. Once settled into running his new independent business, Mastroianni plans to partner with a friend and colleague already affiliated with LPL and Gladstone.

Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners, said, “Gladstone is excited to partner with LPL to help Joe transition to independence. We value our advisors and strive every day to deliver personalized services to help them succeed. This new partnership with Joe helps us strengthen our presence on the west coast of south Florida.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Joe to the LPL family and are proud to support his new independent practice. Taking ownership of your practice and gaining the freedom to make decisions for your business and your clients is an exciting move, and with Gladstone and LPL, Joe has a partner every step of the way. We will continue to invest in innovative technology and robust business solutions designed to help our advisors run differentiated practices and deliver enhanced value to their clients. We look forward to supporting Joe for years to come.”
Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.
Gladstone Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com 


LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Advisor Joe Mastroianni CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Joe Mastroianni has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
LPL Financial Research Publishes Outlook 2021: Powering Forward
07.12.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Rosemont Financial Group
02.12.20
LPL Financial to Acquire Waddell & Reed’s Wealth Management Business and Enter Into Long-Term Partnership With Macquarie
30.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Nautica Wealth Advisors
23.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Verus Capital Partners
19.11.20
Adara Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services
16.11.20
$2b Wirehouse Team Joins LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners
12.11.20
LPL Financial and KM Capital Group Welcome Financial Advisors Jerry Giordano, Joseph Praino
10.11.20
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2020
10.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Trivium Point Advisory