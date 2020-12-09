Aurcana Announces the Closing of US$28M Term Loan With Mercuria, Execution of 5 Year Offtake Agreement With Trafigura, and Board Decision to Restart the Revenue-Viriginius Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION (" Aurcana " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced US$28 million dollar project financing facility to fund the restart of Aurcana’s wholly owned Revenue-Virginius mine (the “ Revenue Mine ”) located in Ouray, Colorado. The lender under the facility is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited (“ Mercuria ”). The financing is in the form of a secured term loan (“ Term Loan ”). Mercuria also provided the Revenue Mine with a hedging program against approximately 29% of its anticipated silver production profile over the ensuing five years.

Senior security on the Revenue Mine with a corporate guarantee from Aurcana

USD$28 million financing disbursed as a lump sum at Closing

60 month term, with a 12 month grace period with equal quarterly amortization thereafter; repayable in full at any time with a minimum 12 month interest make whole.

Interest rate of USD 3M LIBOR + 10.5% after three (3) consecutive months of production in excess of 400 wet tons per month of lead concentrate (the target run rate under the 2018 feasibility study); USD 3M LIBOR + 14% until that time. Interest is payable quarterly in arrears.

Customary representations, warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, events of default, and closing conditions



ROC Global acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Aurcana on this debt financing.

Aurcana also is pleased to announce that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., the direct owner of the Revenue Mine, has executed a 5 year benchmark based offtake agreement with Trafigura Trading LLC (“Trafigura”) for 100% of the lead and zinc concentrate production from the Revenue Mine (“Offtake Agreement”). The term of the Offtake Agreement matches that of the Term Loan, and it is structured to allow for annual renewal thereafter by mutual consent.

Kevin Drover, CEO of Aurcana commented “This financing is a transformational step for Aurcana, allowing us to proceed with the long anticipated restart of full operations at the Revenue Mine. The Board has formally approved the restart decision. We appreciate the efforts of everyone including Mercuria to get this financing closed and look forward to our ongoing partnership with them. We are also excited to have selected the prominent trading firm Trafigura as our offtake partner. These events are the realization of our vision when we completed the reverse-takeover of OSMI in 2018, and this is an exciting day for Aurcana and our team at the Revenue Mine.”