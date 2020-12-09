Muscle Maker Grill Opens First Partnership Location with REEF Neighborhood Kitchens in NYC

League City, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, Meal Plan AF & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual brand known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced it has officially opened its first partnership location with REEF Neighborhood Kitchens in NYC. The delivery-only kitchen will be located in Long Island City, New York City’s up-and-coming neighborhood just over the Queensboro bridge from Manhattan.



In August the company announced the REEF partnership with plans to open the first location in Union City, NJ. Union City will be our second location and will open early 2021. Our first REEF Neighborhood Kitchen will open in Long Island City and will operate on a delivery-only model, where customers can enjoy Muscle Maker Grill dishes packed with fresh veggies, all-natural chicken breast or grass-fed steak by placing their order through any one of the established third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash, GrubHub or UberEats, and have it brought right to their door via contactless delivery. The Long Island City neighborhood has seen explosive residential growth over the last few years, that combined with the continued trend of more and more people working from home, makes for a perfect location for the company’s first REEF location.