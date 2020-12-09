Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Trials for STI-2020 (COVI-AMG) in Healthy Volunteers and in Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

FDA has granted clearance for the commencement of Phase 1 clinical trials of STI-2020 (COVI-AMG TM ) in healthy volunteers and COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

STI-2020, a monoclonal antibody, has been engineered for ultra-high potency, which potentially translates to a smaller IV volume required to administer an effective dose.

In preclinical studies, STI-2020 demonstrated strong or stronger affinities to multiple antibody drug-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Outpatient trials are expected to enroll quickly and will be followed by pivotal trials to potentially support an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) submission.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today FDA acceptance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 1 clinical trials for intravenous (IV) STI-2020 (COVI-AMG). The trials will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of a single injection of STI-2020 in healthy volunteers and outpatient COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

Sorrento previously announced that STI-2020 demonstrated a complete neutralizing effect at a very low dose in preclinical studies and high potency that may potentially enable rapid deployment and availability to patients. Sorrento has initiated cGMP manufacturing to produce up to 100,000 doses in anticipation of a potential EUA.

The FDA has been requesting that IND sponsors evaluate SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in development for activity against antibody drug-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the E484K, F490S, Q493R and S494P mutations. Sorrento has evaluated the binding activity of STI-2020 against all of these variants in preclinical studies and the binding affinity of STI-2020 against each of the variants is similar to or better than that observed for wild-type SARS-CoV-2. In addition, STI-2020 demonstrated similarly strong binding affinities to the currently dominant D614G variant and the mink-associated N439K variant as compared to that for wild-type SARS-CoV-2.

To expedite development toward a potential EUA submission, Sorrento is planning on initiating dosing in a healthy population. “Since COVI-AMG comes in a small volume IV-push formulation, made possible by the high potency of this unique antibody, we expect trials to enroll very quickly. This combination potentially makes STI-2020 an ideal candidate for the early treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection in an outpatient setting,” stated Mike Royal, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Sorrento.