 

Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Trials for STI-2020 (COVI-AMG) in Healthy Volunteers and in Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   
  • FDA has granted clearance for the commencement of Phase 1 clinical trials of STI-2020 (COVI-AMGTM) in healthy volunteers and COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.
  • STI-2020, a monoclonal antibody, has been engineered for ultra-high potency, which potentially translates to a smaller IV volume required to administer an effective dose.
  • In preclinical studies, STI-2020 demonstrated strong or stronger affinities to multiple antibody drug-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants.
  • Outpatient trials are expected to enroll quickly and will be followed by pivotal trials to potentially support an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) submission.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today FDA acceptance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 1 clinical trials for intravenous (IV) STI-2020 (COVI-AMG). The trials will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of a single injection of STI-2020 in healthy volunteers and outpatient COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

Sorrento previously announced that STI-2020 demonstrated a complete neutralizing effect at a very low dose in preclinical studies and high potency that may potentially enable rapid deployment and availability to patients. Sorrento has initiated cGMP manufacturing to produce up to 100,000 doses in anticipation of a potential EUA.

The FDA has been requesting that IND sponsors evaluate SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in development for activity against antibody drug-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the E484K, F490S, Q493R and S494P mutations. Sorrento has evaluated the binding activity of STI-2020 against all of these variants in preclinical studies and the binding affinity of STI-2020 against each of the variants is similar to or better than that observed for wild-type SARS-CoV-2. In addition, STI-2020 demonstrated similarly strong binding affinities to the currently dominant D614G variant and the mink-associated N439K variant as compared to that for wild-type SARS-CoV-2.

To expedite development toward a potential EUA submission, Sorrento is planning on initiating dosing in a healthy population. “Since COVI-AMG comes in a small volume IV-push formulation, made possible by the high potency of this unique antibody, we expect trials to enroll very quickly. This combination potentially makes STI-2020 an ideal candidate for the early treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection in an outpatient setting,” stated Mike Royal, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Sorrento.

Seite 1 von 3


Sorrento Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Trials for STI-2020 (COVI-AMG) in Healthy Volunteers and in Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients FDA has granted clearance for the commencement of Phase 1 clinical trials of STI-2020 (COVI-AMGTM) in healthy volunteers and COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.STI-2020, a monoclonal antibody, has been engineered for ultra-high potency, which …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:06 Uhr
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) Allowing for Clinical Sample Testing
30.11.20
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
27.11.20
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid Countermeasure Against COVID-19 Using Gene-Encoded Neutralizing Antibodies
22.11.20
3 hochriskante Robinhood-Aktien, die einem ein Vermögen bescheren könnten
11.11.20
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency Neutralizing Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:11 Uhr
459
Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.