 

Airgain Collaborates with AT&T for the Launch of FirstNet Ready AirgainConnect

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 15:15  |  32   |   |   

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced its active collaboration with AT&T on field trials and orders for its AirgainConnect HPUE product, in preparation of the FirstNet HPUE service launch.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It’s designed with and for public safety. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, now FirstNet Ready, supports access to the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the Band 14 spectrum.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is certified for future deployment on FirstNet, is the first HPUE antenna-modem to be FirstNet Ready, and will be the only FirstNet Ready HPUE antenna-modem available for purchase at launch of the FirstNet HPUE service. By integrating an HPUE modem within an antenna assembly, AC-HPUE transmits greater power at the antenna compared to the router’s conventional modem and antenna.

“FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Airgain’s AirgainConnect AC-HPUE meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with FirstNet, Built with AT&T on some of the first HPUE products launching with FirstNet in early 2021, supporting the FirstNet mission of providing first responders the advanced communications technology they need to help them do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Jacob Suen, president and chief executive officer of Airgain. “AirgainConnect represents a new level of advanced solutions that provide far greater performance for public safety and fleet applications, delivering a dramatic increase in uplink power compared to routers with standard LTE modems. We are very pleased with the product’s performance in field trials, and excited to be ramping up production having received initial stocking orders.”

Seite 1 von 3
Airgain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airgain Collaborates with AT&T for the Launch of FirstNet Ready AirgainConnect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity