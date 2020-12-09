Airgain Collaborates with AT&T for the Launch of FirstNet Ready AirgainConnect

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It’s designed with and for public safety. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AIRG ), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced its active collaboration with AT&T on field trials and orders for its AirgainConnect HPUE product, in preparation of the FirstNet HPUE service launch.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, now FirstNet Ready, supports access to the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the Band 14 spectrum.

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is certified for future deployment on FirstNet, is the first HPUE antenna-modem to be FirstNet Ready, and will be the only FirstNet Ready HPUE antenna-modem available for purchase at launch of the FirstNet HPUE service. By integrating an HPUE modem within an antenna assembly, AC-HPUE transmits greater power at the antenna compared to the router’s conventional modem and antenna.

“FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Airgain’s AirgainConnect AC-HPUE meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with FirstNet, Built with AT&T on some of the first HPUE products launching with FirstNet in early 2021, supporting the FirstNet mission of providing first responders the advanced communications technology they need to help them do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Jacob Suen, president and chief executive officer of Airgain. “AirgainConnect represents a new level of advanced solutions that provide far greater performance for public safety and fleet applications, delivering a dramatic increase in uplink power compared to routers with standard LTE modems. We are very pleased with the product’s performance in field trials, and excited to be ramping up production having received initial stocking orders.”