 

UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Eight ETNs

09.12.2020, 15:30  |  75   |   |   

UBS AG announced on Tuesday the Call Settlement Amounts for the below eight ETNs (the “Securities”), as set forth in the table below.

Table-1

ETN Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus Supplements*

Call Settlement Amount

CUSIP

Call Settlement Date

DJCI

ETRACS Linked to the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return due October 31, 2039

$13.7730

902641679

12/10/2020

FUD

ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Food Total Return due April 5, 2038

$17.0234

902641737

12/10/2020

UAG

ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Agriculture Total Return due April 5, 2038

$17.3919

902641760

12/10/2020

UBG

ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Gold Total Return due April 5, 2038

$46.0629

902641810

12/10/2020

UCI

ETRACS linked to the UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) Total Return due April 5, 2038

$14.5309

902641778

12/10/2020

USV

ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Silver Total Return due April 5, 2038

$30.4990

902641794

12/10/2020

BDCY

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B* due October 21, 2049

$9.7299

90269A112

12/10/2020

LMLB

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveragedWells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B* due October 21, 2049

