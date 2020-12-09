UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Eight ETNs
UBS AG announced on Tuesday the Call Settlement Amounts for the below eight ETNs (the “Securities”), as set forth in the table below.
Table-1
|
ETN Ticker
ETN Name and Prospectus Supplements*
Call Settlement Amount
CUSIP
Call Settlement Date
DJCI
ETRACS Linked to the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return due October 31, 2039
$13.7730
902641679
12/10/2020
FUD
ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Food Total Return due April 5, 2038
$17.0234
902641737
12/10/2020
UAG
ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Agriculture Total Return due April 5, 2038
$17.3919
902641760
12/10/2020
UBG
ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Gold Total Return due April 5, 2038
$46.0629
902641810
12/10/2020
UCI
ETRACS linked to the UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) Total Return due April 5, 2038
$14.5309
902641778
12/10/2020
USV
ETRACS Linked to the UBS Bloomberg CMCI Silver Total Return due April 5, 2038
$30.4990
902641794
12/10/2020
BDCY
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B* due October 21, 2049
$9.7299
90269A112
12/10/2020
LMLB
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveragedWells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B* due October 21, 2049
