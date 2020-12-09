 

CurrencyWorks Selected by INVI to Build its Energy Management Blockchain

Los Angeles, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”) (TSXV and OTCQB: CWRK), a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech platforms for Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Digital Assets announced it has been selected by INVI to build and manage its energy management blockchain.

INVI is a an optimized multi-source energy generator providing the next generation of renewable energy by creating energy harvesting systems making use of various energy sources to power sensors and other products worldwide. INVI uses three main pillars to harvest electricity: vibrations, resonance and oscillation.

The blockchain platform that CurrencyWorks is building will provide the ability to track and audit energy usage of IoT devices and exchange relevant information via smart contracts with the eventual means of IoT devices being able to operate with their own automated digital currencies.

Technological innovations and increasing demands for connectivity have led to 30B connected devices today and 75B expected by 2025. The global IoT market is estimated to reach $11.1 trillion per year by 2025. (McKinsey)

Under the terms of the agreement the initial contract value is up to US$500,000.

“INVI has made amazing strides in harvesting ambient energy.” said Bruce Elliott, CurrencyWorks President. “The team at CurrencyWorks is excited to help drive innovation on the blockchain via smart contracts and eventually automated digital currencies.”

“As demand for renewable energy grows the INVI technology will help realize the goal of global energy sustainability,” said Patricia Trompeter, INVI COO. “An important part of this will be increased efficiencies in enabling the tracking and audit of IOT energy usage and data on the blockchain.”

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (TSX: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech platforms for Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Digital Assets that reduce costs, increase transactions plus liquidity and drive user engagement.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at: www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

Investor Inquiries
Phone: 424-570-9446 ext. 8
ir@currencyworks.io

