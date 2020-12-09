Rafarma Merger Company Bebig Approved For Production And Sale Of Yttrium-90 For Treatment Of Inoperable Liver Cancer

“We have done a great job together with the Russian Ministry of Health and the Medical Radiological Scientific Center to allow patients to get priority access to the most modern and effective treatment methods. We not only managed to realize industrial production in our country and become the third company in the world for the production of microspheres, but with a 3x cost reduction of the drug in comparison with a foreign analogue," said Kirill Mayorov, General Director of Bebig LLC.

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to announce that one of the acquisition companies of the previously-announced Biocogency merger, Bebig LLC ( http://en.bebig.ru ), received an updated Russian registration certificate for the production and sale of nanostructured microspheres based on yttrium-90, used in the treatment of both primary and metastatic liver lesions. This will start industrial production and sale of ready-made batches of microspheres to medical institutions for use in radiotherapy of primary and metastatic liver tumors. This technology is recognized as the most effective for treating inoperable patients with liver cancer. In total, three companies in the world own this microsphere production technology: MDS Nordion (Canada), Sirtex (Australia), and now Bebig LLC (Russia).

In the Russian Federation, about 8 thousand new cases of primary liver cancer are registered annually. Of these, radical surgery is possible only in 20% of cases. For the last 20 years, the leading world clinics in the treatment of liver cancer and liver metastases have been actively using this method of radioembolization, based on the introduction of microspheres containing a radionuclide drug into the vessels feeding the tumor. This method stops tumor growth in 90% of patients and increases life expectancy by 4-5 times compared to other standard treatments.

Bebig notes that the launch of the mass production of microspheres will satisfy the needs of not only patients with primary liver lesions (hepatocellular carcinoma), but radioembolization is also used to treat metastatic liver diseases caused by other tumors, such as metastases from breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and neuroendocrine tumors that have spread to the liver. Microspheres with a radioactive isotope of yttrium-90 are used as palliative care when cancer cannot be completely cured, but tumor growth can be slowed down and symptoms of the disease can be alleviated--providing a better quality of life for the patient. Radioembolization is also used when patients are not suitable candidates for surgical interventions or liver transplantation. This method is also used in combination with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, to maximize the effect of killing cancer cells. According to preliminary estimates, the annual requirements of Russian clinics for microspheres containing yttrium-90 amount to about 1000 individual doses.