Vivos Inc Completes Surrogate Lymph Node Testing Using Mouse Spleen Injections Demonstrating Uniform Perfusion and Stability

These important results confirm that the injected hydrogel perfused uniformly within the spleen without leakage, which is a critical safety characteristic for RadioGel. These tests complement our previous testing on rabbits at Battelle National Laboratory, on feline sarcoma at Washington State University, and canine soft tissue sarcoma at the University of Missouri.

Richland WA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), Vivos Inc is pleased to announce today that it worked with Mayo Clinic doctors to design and then conduct tests on the injection of hydrogel into spleens in mice. This conservative animal model was designed to gain practical experience on our new indication for use of treating cancerous lymph nodes. The objective was to build on our previous animal injection procedures and to validate the confinement of the gel in the nodes.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated “We are gaining a wide breath of experience with laboratory and animal validation models to build a strong clinical foundation, which we believe will help us to gain the confidence of the FDA and the Mayo Clinic administration to agree on a plan for future clinical trials.” We remain focused on securing the Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) from the FDA and believe that this can be achieved on or around the end of the 2nd quarter of 2021.

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet) and in humans (RadioGel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

RadioGel is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.