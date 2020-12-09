 

4 in 5 companies planning to change ESG measures in executive pay plans over next 3 years, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

Boards are putting stronger emphasis on environmental and inclusion and diversity priorities

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global events such as the pandemic, economic uncertainties, and social and racial injustice are sparking companies around the world to maintain or accelerate changes to their environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, according to a new survey of boards of directors by Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

“With institutional investor interest in ESG and sustainable investing increasing, companies are maintaining or accelerating their focus on ESG initiatives,” said Shai Ganu, global head, Executive Compensation, at Willis Towers Watson. “We know from our research and consulting that companies’ focus is on a stronger alignment of executive compensation plans and ESG priorities, particularly with climate change and environmental measures, inclusion and diversity matters, and overall human capital governance.”

Indeed, nearly four in five respondents (78%) are planning to change how they use ESG with their executive incentive plans over the next three years. More than four in 10 (41%) plan to introduce ESG measures into their long-term incentive plans over the next three years, while 37% plan to introduce ESG measures into their annual incentive plans. Additionally, about a third plan to raise the prominence of environmental and social/employee measures in their incentive plans.

The survey identified challenges companies face with using ESG metrics in incentive plans. Among the greatest challenges cited by respondents are target setting (52%), performance measure identification (48%) and performance measure definition (47%).

In North America, nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) have implemented at least one initiative to promote inclusion and diversity at their organizations with another quarter planning or considering doing so. About four in 10 companies (43%) have conducted a pay equity analysis. Just under half (46%) have established or have supported internal inclusion and diversity networks, and another 32% are planning or considering doing so. And 44% have increased their communication of policies and benefits that promote an inclusive culture.

