9 December 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

The Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr Ståle Rodahl has today purchased 100,000 shares in Seabird Exploration Plc at a price of NOK 5.77 per share. Following this transaction Mr Rodahl owns 675,000 shares and 360,000 options in the Company.

