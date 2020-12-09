 

SeaBird Exploration Plc mandatory notification of trade

9 December 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

The Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr Ståle Rodahl has today purchased 100,000 shares in Seabird Exploration Plc at a price of NOK 5.77 per share. Following this transaction Mr Rodahl owns 675,000 shares and 360,000 options in the Company.

SeaBird is a global provider of high quality marine seismic operations within the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow water 3D market The Company has a strong focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment, combined with cost efficient services to its customers.

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075


