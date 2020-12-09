Gail E. Cohen Named One of South Florida Business Journal’s ‘Influential Business Women’

“Gail has distinguished herself as a widely respected leader in the field of wealth management, as well as a dedicated volunteer in the South Florida communities we serve,” said John M. Dowd, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “She serves as a role model and leader for women in our own organization, and the industry as a whole. Gail is a fine ambassador for our team and a well-respected liaison between trust and estate professionals around the globe, and we congratulate her on receiving this award.”

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, proudly announces that Gail E. Cohen, chair of its board of directors and general trust counsel, has been recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as one of the publication’s “Influential Business Women” for 2020.

The South Florida Business Journal’s annual “Influential Business Women” awards recognize women in South Florida who demonstrate a strong record of leadership and innovation in their industries and are also actively involved in their communities.

Ms. Cohen, who is also chair of Fiduciary Trust International of the South, joined the firm in 1994 and has provided trust and estate services for clients and their families for more than 30 years. She works with Fiduciary Trust International professionals in offices across the country to help them meet the needs of multiple generations of clients and plays a leading role in driving the ongoing growth of the firm’s South Florida offices in Boca Raton and Coral Gables. Ms. Cohen was inducted into the Estate Planners Hall of Fame by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, and she chairs the fiduciary professionals’ editorial board for Trust & Estates magazine, the premier journal for estate planning practitioners. She is also the first and only woman to have served as chair of the New York Bankers Association and is a founding board member and former vice chair of the Gold Coast Florida chapter of the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Ms. Cohen has spoken at numerous women’s forums about trust and estate planning, succession planning, assuming control of wealth after divorce or death of a spouse, financial rights and responsibilities of unmarried couples, and other relevant wealth management topics. She also continues to serve as a trusted advisor to many clients with whom she has worked throughout her tenure with Fiduciary Trust International.