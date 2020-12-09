 

Blue Horizon Capital and Exchange Traded Concepts Announce the Launch of the Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE BNE)

Blue Horizon Capital, an index, advisory and research company focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities in the fast-growing New Energy Economy, today announced the launch of the Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE: BNE). Exchange Traded Concepts is the issuer of this new fund, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange tracking an index developed by the Blue Horizon team.

BNE is designed to be a one-fund solution, capturing the major developments and disruptions taking place across all five segments of the New Energy Economy, which include:

  • E-Mobility, including electric vehicles, enabling technologies and e-tools;
  • Energy Storage, including batteries, components, hydrogen, and battery recycling;
  • Performance Materials, including lithium, nickel and rare earths;
  • Energy Distribution, including smart grid technology and charging infrastructure; and
  • Energy Generation, including solar, wind, biomass and fuel cells.

“Many investors and advisors already understand the disruptive power of the New Energy Economy, but for too long have had to invest ‘on the bookends,’ focused on how energy is being produced, such as through solar technology, and how energy is being used, such as in electric cars,” said Govind Arora, Partner and President of Blue Horizon. “That approach misses much of the innovation taking place in storage, distribution and efficiency of final energy delivery, which should drive the growth of the New Energy Economy for decades to come. BNE’s holistic approach gives investors a powerful tool for accessing the entire New Energy Economy.”

BNE is designed to track the performance of the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index (“the index”), a rules-based global index of 100 companies that are disrupting and benefiting from the shift to the New Energy Economy. Constituents are chosen in accordance with predetermined criteria, including minimum market capitalization and average daily value traded. The Index is equally weighted and rebalances semi-annually.

“Having appropriate global exposure is essential if investors are looking to capture the full depth and breadth of the New Energy Economy, since some of the most important advancements and use cases are currently to be found in Asia, Europe and elsewhere,” added John Mitchell, Partner and Head of Thematic Strategy with Blue Horizon. “Diversification across and within New Energy Economy segments will be key, and with BNE, investors and advisors will have a single investment vehicle with broad and balanced exposure to the global New Energy Economy.”

