Geoverse Launches Partner Program to Drive New Differentiated Service Opportunities

Geoverse, a private cellular network operator, today announced the launch of its national partner program to better address the emerging demand for private cellular solutions for the enterprise. The program will help Geoverse’s growing stable of ecosystem partners capitalize on this market shift and deliver flexible solutions to better meet market needs.

While Geoverse provides turnkey private cellular network solutions for the enterprise, it also offers a variation called Network as a Service (NaaS), which Geoverse announced today. This intelligent service platform helps enterprises introduce a host of new functionality for their cellular networks and the members they serve. NaaS is a standalone network component that can be bundled with a host of network infrastructure for a turnkey solution – either all sourced from Geoverse or from a Geoverse partner, delivering value beyond connectivity.

A variety of industry partners can benefit from such a solution approach and the underlying ecosystem partner program: technology vendors, system integrators, VARs, consultants, and more. This bundled solution can then be more easily tailored for specific customer types or market segments served by these partners who know them best. Potential value-added service offerings include device roaming, voice over LTE (VoLTE), integrated PBX calling features, licensed spectrum support, and user analytics on the network and for the members and endpoints it serves.

By delivering a dedicated partner program with inhouse resources, Geoverse is creating a corporate support framework to enable ecosystem partner success. This includes a stable of solution resources and network support to help train partners on the capabilities and rapid delivery of the NaaS service with their own solution. In addition, automated online tools will allow partners to configure and price custom configurations for their enterprise customers and prospects on demand. And as the partners experience success with an increase in sales and new projects, they will also receive financial benefits.

The ability to “plug and play” the NaaS platform into an existing network allows that NaaS-powered network to power new applications without a disruptive or costly upgrade. The market-leading capabilities delivered by NaaS ultimately help partners stand out and present a stronger and more compelling solution offering to their customers. In short, NaaS helps the Geoverse partner community capitalize on the rapid emergence of citizens band radio service (CBRS) and private cellular in a mobile-first world.

“We win only when our partners win and we want to help them go as fast as they’re able. An innovative solution with NaaS stands out and, when backed by a robust partner program, is really a win-win-win for the partners, their customers, and Geoverse,” said Geoverse CEO Rod Nelson.

The Geoverse NaaS is an intelligent services platform that securely connects to an existing enterprise cellular network to drive new functionality. Depending on budget and performance requirements, the NaaS service can be hosted on premises or remotely in the cloud, with a localized footprint in a growing number of NFL cities.

Geoverse will host its annual partner event on December 9, 2020. For more information on Geoverse, the Geoverse Partner Program or becoming a Geoverse partner, please visit www.geoverse.io.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a mobile operator that provides comprehensive in-building cellular solutions to enable users and devices to roam across public carrier networks seamlessly and securely. The company’s private 5G/LTE wireless network offering — using innovations like citizens band radio service (CBRS)—interconnects seamlessly with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, robust and flexible network and services for private applications and high-performance coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator across the U.S., is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating connectivity solutions for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers.

