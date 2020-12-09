 

American Water CEO Walter Lynch Set to Speak At Bank of America 2020 Water Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 15:37  |  45   |   |   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced Chief Executive Officer Walter Lynch will speak at the Bank of America 2020 Water Conference on December 10, to be held in a virtual setting.

On Thursday, December 10th, Lynch will deliver a presentation “The State of the Water Industry.” He will discuss some of the challenges facing the industry including infrastructure and resiliency, fragmentation, water quality and COVID-19 challenges and response. Lynch will present opportunities to provide a more sustainable path forward and show how American Water is strategically addressing these challenges through its commitment to investing in infrastructure and enhancing the customer experience through technologies, efficiencies and innovation.

About American Water
 With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water CEO Walter Lynch Set to Speak At Bank of America 2020 Water Conference American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced Chief Executive Officer Walter Lynch will speak at the Bank of America 2020 Water Conference on December 10, to be held in a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water Selected to Purchase Brentwood Borough Wastewater System
30.11.20
As Temperatures Drop, Illinois American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Cold Weather
24.11.20
California American Water Teams Up With State Legislators for “Operation Gobble”
19.11.20
American Water Resources and the Philadelphia Energy Authority Offer New Home Warranty Products for Philadelphia Homeowners Through Partnership
19.11.20
Pennsylvania American Water Systems Recognized for 20 Consecutive Years of Excellent Tap Water
17.11.20
Pennsylvania American Water Participates in the Fifth Annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on November 18
17.11.20
California American Water to Host Workshops on Assistance Available to Customers During COVID-19 Crisis