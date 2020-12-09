American Water CEO Walter Lynch Set to Speak At Bank of America 2020 Water Conference

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced Chief Executive Officer Walter Lynch will speak at the Bank of America 2020 Water Conference on December 10, to be held in a virtual setting.

On Thursday, December 10th, Lynch will deliver a presentation “The State of the Water Industry.” He will discuss some of the challenges facing the industry including infrastructure and resiliency, fragmentation, water quality and COVID-19 challenges and response. Lynch will present opportunities to provide a more sustainable path forward and show how American Water is strategically addressing these challenges through its commitment to investing in infrastructure and enhancing the customer experience through technologies, efficiencies and innovation.