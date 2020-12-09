 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PEN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Penumbra is the subject of a short report by Quintessential Capital Management released on December 8, 2020. The report alleges that in some cases, the Company’s scientific research papers were authored by a fake person. Based on this news, shares of Penumbra dropped by almost 9% on the same day.

