RENNOVA HEALTH DISCUSSES BUSINESS UPDATE WITH THE STOCK DAY PODCAST

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA), (OTC: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of rural hospitals in Tennessee, announces that Rennova CEO and President of the Company, Seamus Lagan, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for a business update. 

Jolly began the interview by asking about the difficulties the rural healthcare industry is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lagan explained that these difficulties include a reduction in revenue from scheduled visits and services, as well as increased costs associated with implementing visitor and staff safety, and acquiring protective equipment. “More recently, we’re seeing a lot more competition for staff, which is creating an additional strain on small hospitals,” said Lagan, adding that staff illness and the need for isolation is another difficulty for the rural healthcare community in the current pandemic.

“Have you made any changes to your business to help you survive these difficulties?” asked Jolly. “We’re always looking at ways to maintain and improve revenue,” said Lagan. “We’ve adopted a telehealth technology to support patients and staff when appropriate,” he continued. “We’ve invested in new equipment throughout the year at the facilities, particularly in diagnostic equipment that facilitates point of care testing for key tests in the emergency rooms,” he added. Lagan also shared that the Company has installed COVID testing equipment that provides a 15 minute turnaround time for results. “On top of the investments, we continue to build a very capable healthcare management team in our Knoxville office to oversee these facilities.”

“Do you expect any further financial assistance from the government or can you manage without it?” asked Jolly. “We sincerely hope that we will receive some additional financial assistance,” shared Lagan. “Like many others, we have applications submitted and are hopeful that our facilities qualify to receive some assistance very shortly,” said Lagan. “We’re in discussions for additional capital, but like many small facilities there is a current risk to an interruption of operations if some immediate assistance is not received.”

