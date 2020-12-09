 

Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast Cancer

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the breast cancer therapy market, the rise in the healthcare awareness among individual's disease and treatment, early detection of the cancer, better surgical and medical treatment, R&D initiatives, and technological advancement are the factors driving the growth of the market. Breast carcinoma had affected many women in North America. It was estimated that about 500 women are diagnosed in the U.S. each day with breast carcinoma. A sedentary lifestyle and genetic mutation are the factors associated with the risk of breast carcinoma in the region, leading to rising in demand for breast carcinoma treatments. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Breast Cancer Therapy Market was valued at USD 19.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.47 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6%.   Breast cancer is a tumor that is found in the mammary tissue. A lump is mostly seen in the breast; It shows symptoms like change in the shape, a newly-inverted nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin and fluid coming from the nipple. WHO had signified that breast cancer affects about 2.1 million women every year and is the primary cause of deaths associated with malignancy.   Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX), IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS), Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE), Bristol Myers Squib (NYSE: BMY).

A report from Grand View added that the global breast cancer drugs market size was valued at USD 16.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to register at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2025. Rising prevalence of the disease along with emerging novel therapies are some of the major factors likely to drive the market. Early detection of breast cancer is a key to effective management of the disease.  "Early detection can lead to desired outcomes including increased survival rate, number of treatment options, and improved quality of life. According to an article 2018 Research Fast Facts published by Susan G. Komen, early detection and regular screening with mammography can lower the death rate by 30%."  The report continued; "Increasing awareness and presence of established R&D infrastructure are among the key factors contributing to growth of the market in North America… Rising awareness about the benefits of early detection of cancer has driven the U.S.-based companies to make considerable investments in the development of targeted therapy drugs."

