Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“Last year, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge to encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement ten years early. Today, we have exciting news: 13 more companies, including Unilever and Microsoft, are joining this commitment to confront climate change together and save the planet for future generations,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “There are now 31 companies from around the world that have signed The Climate Pledge, and collectively we are sending an important signal to the market that there is significant and rapidly growing demand for technologies that can help us build a zero-carbon economy.”

Atos

As a leader in secure and decarbonized digital services, Atos has made it its mission to pave the way for a carbon-neutral and sustainable economy through technology innovations. Committed to reducing its environmental footprint and helping businesses succeed in their climate ambitions, Atos uses dedicated digital solutions and highly specialized skills to offer one of the most comprehensive approaches to decarbonization in the market. This year, Atos announced its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 across scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions, setting the highest decarbonization standards for its industry and accelerating its decade-long environmental program.