Solar Cell Production Started at Valoe's Plant in Lithuania

Production of solar cells started at Valoe Corporation's (“Valoe”) plant in Lithuania. The plant's production volumes will be increased in stages.

As announced on 10 November 2020 Valoe estimates that cell deliveries to customers will begin during the first quarter of 2021.

In Mikkeli 9 December 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.