Solar Cell Production Started at Valoe's Plant in Lithuania
Valoe Corporation Inside Information 9 December 2020 at 16.50 Finnish time
Production of solar cells started at Valoe Corporation's (“Valoe”) plant in Lithuania. The plant's production volumes will be increased in stages.
As announced on 10 November 2020 Valoe estimates that cell deliveries to customers will begin during the first quarter of 2021.
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
