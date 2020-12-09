Mobivity Announces Early Warrant Exercise Offering of $3.4M by Existing Shareholders to Fuel Growth for 2021

PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of customer engagement solutions that increase customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for brands, today announced an offering to existing warrant holders for the exercise of previously issued warrants to purchase Mobivity common stock. This private placement is expected to result in gross proceeds to Mobivity of approximately $3.4 million. The private placement is being led by existing shareholders and will strengthen Mobivity’s balance sheet and provide capital to fund sales growth and further expansion into new markets in 2021.

The warrants being solicited for exercise were originally issued by Mobivity in a private placement closed in September of 2018. There are 2,691,459 warrants outstanding each of which entitle their holder to purchase one share of Mobivity’s common stock at an exercise price of $1.25 per share over a three-year period expiring in September 2021. As an inducement to the holders to conduct the early exercise of their warrants, Mobivity has offered to grant to each Warrantholder exercising outstanding warrants on or before December 22, 2020 a new warrant to purchase one share of Mobivity’s common stock, over a three-year period at an exercise price of $2.00 per share, for every common share purchased upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. As of this date, 1,541,459.00 outstanding warrants have been exercised for the gross proceeds of $1,926,823.

The private placement is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Mobivity shall be disclosing the final results of the warrant solicitation by way of a Form 8-K to be filed by Mobivity with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The warrants to be issued in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act"). Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction or an appropriate exemption therefrom.