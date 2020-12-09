 

Mobivity Announces Early Warrant Exercise Offering of $3.4M by Existing Shareholders to Fuel Growth for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:47  |  56   |   |   

PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of customer engagement solutions that increase customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for brands, today announced an offering to existing warrant holders for the exercise of previously issued warrants to purchase Mobivity common stock. This private placement is expected to result in gross proceeds to Mobivity of approximately $3.4 million. The private placement is being led by existing shareholders and will strengthen Mobivity’s balance sheet and provide capital to fund sales growth and further expansion into new markets in 2021.

The warrants being solicited for exercise were originally issued by Mobivity in a private placement closed in September of 2018. There are 2,691,459 warrants outstanding each of which entitle their holder to purchase one share of Mobivity’s common stock at an exercise price of $1.25 per share over a three-year period expiring in September 2021. As an inducement to the holders to conduct the early exercise of their warrants, Mobivity has offered to grant to each Warrantholder exercising outstanding warrants on or before December 22, 2020 a new warrant to purchase one share of Mobivity’s common stock, over a three-year period at an exercise price of $2.00 per share, for every common share purchased upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. As of this date, 1,541,459.00 outstanding warrants have been exercised for the gross proceeds of $1,926,823.

The private placement is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Mobivity shall be disclosing the final results of the warrant solicitation by way of a Form 8-K to be filed by Mobivity with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The warrants to be issued in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act"). Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction or an appropriate exemption therefrom.

Seite 1 von 2


Mobivity Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mobivity Announces Early Warrant Exercise Offering of $3.4M by Existing Shareholders to Fuel Growth for 2021 PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of customer engagement solutions that increase customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
GameStop Reports Third Quarter Results, A Positive Start to Fourth Quarter with November Comparable ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Mobivity Appoints Lisa Brennan as Chief Financial Officer
07.12.20
Mobivity to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
16.11.20
Large Global Convenience Store Brand Selects Mobivity to Power Mobile Messaging Program
09.11.20
Mobivity Announces Positive GAAP Net Income for Q3 2020