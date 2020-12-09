 

Bombardier completes the first new light rail vehicle frame for Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:59  |  84   |   |   
  • The car bodies for DVB are one of the first light rail projects to be built on the newly installed production line in Görlitz
  • DVB accepted the car body shell

BERLIN, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64c40b4a-5972-45f4 ...
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7673b2a7-f793-41f0 ...

Today, in the presence of Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer and the Business Unit German Cities at Bombardier, Dirk Wunderlich, the Board Members of Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe AG (DVB) Andreas Hemmersbach and Lars Seiffert, accepted the car body shell of the first new light rail vehicle (LRV) for Dresden, Germany. Bombardier Transportation began building the first vehicle at the Görlitz site in August this year.

"The colleagues at Bombardier are doing an excellent job and I was able to see this for myself today," praised DVB Board Member Andreas Hemmersbach. His colleague Lars Seifert added, “Despite all the difficulties linked to the pandemic, this project, which is of crucial importance to us, is making steady progress. We thank the rail experts from Bombardier and DVB for this and for their great personal commitment.”

Together with the DVB project managers, they tested the quality of the first car bodies and officially approved them. Bombardier Transportation is manufacturing a total of 30 new LRVs for Dresden. The car bodies will initially be built at Bombardier’s Görlitz site, while the final assembly will take place at the Bautzen site from February 2021.

“The car bodies for DVB are one of the first light rail projects to be built on the newly installed production line in Görlitz. I am very pleased that we have reached this important milestone on schedule and will soon be able to start the final assembly on the new FLEXITY trams. Over 20 Saxon companies supply most of the required materials - from Saxony for Saxony,” said Dirk Wunderlich, Head of Business Unit German Cities at Bombardier Transportation.

The new LRV is designated NGT DX DD. NGT stands for “Niederflurgelenktriebwagen” (low-floor articulated railcar), DX for bogie vehicle with ten axles and DD for Dresden. The vehicle consists of five cars, connected to each other by joints. Each car body consists of the underframe, the side walls and the roof, plus the end cars will also receive fronts. These main assemblies are produced and welded at the Bombardier site in Görlitz. First, the front and side walls are placed on the undercarriage, followed by the roof. If everything fits correctly, the parts are welded together and straightened using heat. In addition, the welders attach small brackets which are later used to fasten cables and pipes. To ensure all dimensions comply with the specifications and that the welds are of the required quality, the car bodies are carefully inspected and measured, especially the welding seams which are meticulously checked. They are analyzed with an X-ray machine and then evaluated by experts.

Seite 1 von 4
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier completes the first new light rail vehicle frame for Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe The car bodies for DVB are one of the first light rail projects to be built on the newly installed production line in GörlitzDVB accepted the car body shell BERLIN, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Note to editors: To view the photos …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
GameStop Reports Third Quarter Results, A Positive Start to Fourth Quarter with November Comparable ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:59 Uhr
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
08.12.20
Bombardier to modernize S-Bahn Stuttgart’s 430 and 423 series fleets as commissioned by Deutsche Bahn Regio AG
08.12.20
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der DB Regio AG
07.12.20
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
03.12.20
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
03.12.20
Bombardier übergibt 200. TRAXX-Lokomotive an Railpool
03.12.20
Bombardier hands over the 200th TRAXX locomotive to Railpool
01.12.20
Grünes Licht für Zug-Fusion von Alstom und Bombardier
01.12.20
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier Transportation Sale to Alstom
30.11.20
Bombardier Appoints Bart Demosky Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
543
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)