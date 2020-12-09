Bombardier completes the first new light rail vehicle frame for Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe

Today, in the presence of Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer and the Business Unit German Cities at Bombardier, Dirk Wunderlich, the Board Members of Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe AG (DVB) Andreas Hemmersbach and Lars Seiffert, accepted the car body shell of the first new light rail vehicle (LRV) for Dresden, Germany. Bombardier Transportation began building the first vehicle at the Görlitz site in August this year.

"The colleagues at Bombardier are doing an excellent job and I was able to see this for myself today," praised DVB Board Member Andreas Hemmersbach. His colleague Lars Seifert added, “Despite all the difficulties linked to the pandemic, this project, which is of crucial importance to us, is making steady progress. We thank the rail experts from Bombardier and DVB for this and for their great personal commitment.”

Together with the DVB project managers, they tested the quality of the first car bodies and officially approved them. Bombardier Transportation is manufacturing a total of 30 new LRVs for Dresden. The car bodies will initially be built at Bombardier’s Görlitz site, while the final assembly will take place at the Bautzen site from February 2021.

“The car bodies for DVB are one of the first light rail projects to be built on the newly installed production line in Görlitz. I am very pleased that we have reached this important milestone on schedule and will soon be able to start the final assembly on the new FLEXITY trams. Over 20 Saxon companies supply most of the required materials - from Saxony for Saxony,” said Dirk Wunderlich, Head of Business Unit German Cities at Bombardier Transportation.

The new LRV is designated NGT DX DD. NGT stands for “Niederflurgelenktriebwagen” (low-floor articulated railcar), DX for bogie vehicle with ten axles and DD for Dresden. The vehicle consists of five cars, connected to each other by joints. Each car body consists of the underframe, the side walls and the roof, plus the end cars will also receive fronts. These main assemblies are produced and welded at the Bombardier site in Görlitz. First, the front and side walls are placed on the undercarriage, followed by the roof. If everything fits correctly, the parts are welded together and straightened using heat. In addition, the welders attach small brackets which are later used to fasten cables and pipes. To ensure all dimensions comply with the specifications and that the welds are of the required quality, the car bodies are carefully inspected and measured, especially the welding seams which are meticulously checked. They are analyzed with an X-ray machine and then evaluated by experts.