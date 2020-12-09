Novartis Kisqali data demonstrate superior benefit across main intrinsic subtypes in metastatic breast cancer

Findings presented at SABCS from largest intrinsic subtype analysis show Kisqali is unique among CDK4/6 inhibitors, delivers consistent efficacy across main HR+/HER2- intrinsic subtypes 1





Benefit seen even in patients with the endocrine-resistant HER2-enriched subtype, who face poor prognosis with endocrine therapy alone, reinforces Kisqali as first line treatment choice for all patients 2





Data presented at SABCS also show Kisqali more selectively inhibits CDK4, the active target in breast cancer and a pivotal driver of disease progression, compared to palbociclib 3





Kisqali remains the CDK4/6 inhibitor with longest reported overall survival, proven in two Phase III trials to help people with metastatic breast cancer live longer regardless of menopausal status, endocrine sensitivity or endocrine partner4-6





Basel, December 9, 2020 — Novartis today announced new Kisqali (ribociclib) data demonstrating consistent efficacy benefit with Kisqali plus endocrine therapy across the main intrinsic subtypes of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer. The largest biomarker analysis of efficacy in intrinsic subtypes evaluated whether there was a correlation between these subtypes and efficacy outcomes in patients treated with Kisqali across the three Phase III MONALEESA trials1. The findings will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Virtual Symposium.

This broad ad hoc exploratory analysis showed that Kisqali plus endocrine therapy consistently provided significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit across three of four subtypes of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (LumA HR=0.63; p<.001, LumB HR=0.52; p<.001, HER2-enriched HR=0.39; p<.001, Basal-like HR=1.15; p=.7672)1. The largest PFS benefit was seen in patients with the HER2-enriched subtype – a non-luminal subtype associated with endocrine resistance and poor prognosis1. In contrast, benefit was not observed with palbociclib in the HER2-enriched subtype in a retrospective analysis of the PALOMA-2 trial presented at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 7.