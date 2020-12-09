 

Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection Technology, Evolv Express

In addition to detecting weapons, Evolv Express' ability to detect body temperature makes it an ideal tool to optimize safety measures and ensure minimum person-to-person interaction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American AI-based touchless security screening solution market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Evolv Technology with the 2020 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Evolv Express. As the only touchless security screening system in the world, it is a viable alternative to existing metal detector arches and handheld wands due to its ability to identify concealed weapons with high sensitivity and accuracy.

"Evolv Express comprises a low-frequency electromagnetic sensor and AI feature that can detect, locate, and automatically categorize concealed explosives and firearms on visitors or employees in real-time while ignoring other harmless personal items such as smartphones, keys, coins, and belts. There is no need for visitors to stop, empty their pockets, and open their bags for physical/invasive security screening," said Varun Babu Industry Analyst. "Significantly, it is 10x faster than traditional metal detectors and can screen more than 3,600 individuals per hour, wherein individuals can walk at a normal pace one at a time, or in groups via multi-lane entrances. This reduces manpower costs and the need for additional security guards at multi-lane security screening checkpoints."

Evolv is primarily deployed at large workplaces, ticketed venues, and schools. To date, it has screened more than 50 million individuals and prevented visitors from carrying over 5,000 weapons into facilities and events. The solution is also highly adaptable to address COVID-19-related challenges. With workers now slowly returning to the workplace, the company has modified the solution to help assess health risks. The Evolv Express Thermal Imaging Package comprises a thermal sensor and the Evolv TempCheck software application that aids companies in screening their employees and visitors for elevated temperatures.

