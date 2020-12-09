 

DGAP-News Sixt SE: Sixt SE successfully places a bond with a volume of EUR 300 million at very attractive conditions on the capital market, thereby strengthening the basis for its future growth

DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Bond
Sixt SE: Sixt SE successfully places a bond with a volume of EUR 300 million at very attractive conditions on the capital market, thereby strengthening the basis for its future growth

09.12.2020 / 16:06
Sixt SE successfully places a bond with a volume of EUR 300 million at very attractive conditions on the capital market, thereby strengthening the basis for its future growth

  • Order book oversubscribed several times shows the capital market's high confidence in the financial and operational strength of the Sixt Group
  • Debut transaction under the new Debt Issuance Programme
  • New bond has a term of four years and an interest coupon of 1.75% p.a. and serves to finance the operating business
  • Alexander Sixt: "Bond strengthens the basis for our future growth."

Pullach, 9 December 2020 - Sixt SE has successfully placed a bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2UX0/WKN: A3H2UX) with a volume of EUR 300 million with institutional investors from Germany and abroad. The extremely strong demand as well as the multiple oversubscribed and granular order book once again reflect the capital market's high confidence in the financial and operational strength of the Sixt Group.

The bond has a term of four years and carries an interest coupon of 1.75% p.a. It is the first transaction of Sixt SE under the newly launched Debt Issuance Programme, which allows the Sixt Group to place bonds at short notice. The denomination of the nominal amount in EUR 1,000 means even private investors can buy the bond. The issue further secures the long-term corporate financing of the Sixt Group and serves to finance the international mobility service provider's operating business.

The joint lead managers of the issue were Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Bank.

Alexander Sixt, Board member responsible for Strategy and Organisation (CAO) of Sixt SE: "The high demand and the placement at very attractive conditions prove - even in the currently challenging economic market environment of the travel industry - the excellent standing that SIXT has acquired as a financially strong company among market participants in recent years even without an external rating. SIXT is also a benchmark in this category compared to the rest of the industry. The bond is a further component of our diversified financing portfolio and strengthens the basis for our future growth. It also demonstrates the capital market's confidence in our company's strategic orientation and potential."

