 

CPSI And QliqSOFT Announce Partnership to Provide CPSI Customers With COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 16:00  |  50   |   |   

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, and QliqSOFT, which specializes in secure, HIPPA-compliant clinical collaboration and patient communication solutions, today announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant chatbot that will be made available to all CPSI customers in early 2021 to provide safe, efficient, complete vaccination administration workflows.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005206/en/

QliqSOFT and CPSI are collaborating to release the COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant, a chatbot designed to address anticipated vaccine rollout concerns facing healthcare providers during the pandemic. The chatbot’s features allow it to address vaccine hesitancy through the use of an easily accessible and patient-focused Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) module, provide an in-chat option for patients to self-schedule their vaccination and receive reminders in advance to meet vaccine administration compliance and efficacy, provide transportation assistance when available through patients’ mobile devices, and capture necessary consents and digital proof of vaccination should such proof be required for an event, facility, or employment access. The COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant will support both single- and multi-dose vaccinations.

“The COVID-19 vaccines will only be effective if people take them,” says Krishna Kurapati, founder and chief executive officer of QliqSOFT. “This new chatbot allows healthcare organizations to automate education and follow-up to alleviate vaccine hesitancy, while also providing multiple touch points to remove hurdles and ensure follow-through.”

“The highest level of success of the COVID-19 vaccination program not only depends on the effectiveness of the vaccine itself, but also requires accurate and timely education, administration, and documentation,” added William J. Hayes, M.D., M.B.A., chief medical officer of CPSI.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant is part of an ever-growing suite of patient-focused chatbots that dovetail into CPSI’s industry-leading patient engagement capabilities. CPSI began providing a highly successful COVID-19 Toolkit to its customers in March 2020, powered by QliqSOFT, to assist in providing business continuity and safe patient care in response to the pandemic.

About QliqSOFT

QliqSOFT addresses the communication needs of healthcare organizations via its secure, scalable, modular Virtual Care Platform. The HIPAA-compliant platform, composed of QliqCONNECT Secure Messaging, AI driven Quincy healthcare chatbots, on demand Virtual-Visits, and real time GPS-enabled resource management solution Visit Path, delivers an average of 1.2 million clinical messages exchanged across the U.S. daily and more than 6 months of live virtual care performed every 180 minutes. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Computer Programs & Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CPSI And QliqSOFT Announce Partnership to Provide CPSI Customers With COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, and QliqSOFT, which specializes in secure, HIPPA-compliant clinical collaboration and patient communication solutions, today announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Longtime American HealthTech Customer Cites Innovation and Growth Strategy for Expanded Partnership
18.11.20
Rhode Island Quality Institute Selects Get Real Heath to Enhance COVID-19 Symptom Tracking