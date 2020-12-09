CPSI And QliqSOFT Announce Partnership to Provide CPSI Customers With COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, and QliqSOFT, which specializes in secure, HIPPA-compliant clinical collaboration and patient communication solutions, today announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant chatbot that will be made available to all CPSI customers in early 2021 to provide safe, efficient, complete vaccination administration workflows.

QliqSOFT and CPSI are collaborating to release the COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant, a chatbot designed to address anticipated vaccine rollout concerns facing healthcare providers during the pandemic. The chatbot’s features allow it to address vaccine hesitancy through the use of an easily accessible and patient-focused Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) module, provide an in-chat option for patients to self-schedule their vaccination and receive reminders in advance to meet vaccine administration compliance and efficacy, provide transportation assistance when available through patients’ mobile devices, and capture necessary consents and digital proof of vaccination should such proof be required for an event, facility, or employment access. The COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant will support both single- and multi-dose vaccinations.

“The COVID-19 vaccines will only be effective if people take them,” says Krishna Kurapati, founder and chief executive officer of QliqSOFT. “This new chatbot allows healthcare organizations to automate education and follow-up to alleviate vaccine hesitancy, while also providing multiple touch points to remove hurdles and ensure follow-through.”

“The highest level of success of the COVID-19 vaccination program not only depends on the effectiveness of the vaccine itself, but also requires accurate and timely education, administration, and documentation,” added William J. Hayes, M.D., M.B.A., chief medical officer of CPSI.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant is part of an ever-growing suite of patient-focused chatbots that dovetail into CPSI’s industry-leading patient engagement capabilities. CPSI began providing a highly successful COVID-19 Toolkit to its customers in March 2020, powered by QliqSOFT, to assist in providing business continuity and safe patient care in response to the pandemic.

About QliqSOFT

QliqSOFT addresses the communication needs of healthcare organizations via its secure, scalable, modular Virtual Care Platform. The HIPAA-compliant platform, composed of QliqCONNECT Secure Messaging, AI driven Quincy healthcare chatbots, on demand Virtual-Visits, and real time GPS-enabled resource management solution Visit Path, delivers an average of 1.2 million clinical messages exchanged across the U.S. daily and more than 6 months of live virtual care performed every 180 minutes. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.