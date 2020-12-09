Massachusetts Nonprofit Tech Goes Home and NETSCOUT Team Up to Expand Digital Access in Greater Boston Community

Each course, rooted in TGH’s learning model, is run by TGH instructors and NETSCOUT volunteers, and provides learners with a free computer, an online course that teaches essential digital skills, and if needed, free internet service for a year. TGH courses cover digital skills needed to apply for jobs, manage finances online, participate in telehealth appointments, access community resources, and more.

Tech Goes Home (TGH), a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to ending digital inequity, and NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. , (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, are partnering to provide digital devices, internet access, and digital skills training to more than 160 households in Roxbury. Through a generous grant, NETSCOUT is sponsoring virtual Tech Goes Home courses at Roxbury partner sites Boston Central Adult High School and Vine Street Community Center.

“As a former longtime Roxbury resident, I understand the needs of many local community members and the value that NETSCOUT can provide,” said Tracy Steele, vice president, global services operations, NETSCOUT. “NETSCOUT employees jumped at the opportunity to volunteer for the Tech Goes Home courses and are delighted to support this amazing program and the resources it provides to the Roxbury community.”

Over the past several months, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated the existing digital inequities that have left thousands of families throughout Greater Boston without the internet connectivity, devices, or digital skills necessary to access critical resources like education, work, and healthcare from home. Through the new partnership with NETSCOUT, Tech Goes Home is able to expand carefully-curated course offerings in the Roxbury community at a time when the ability to connect virtually is more important than ever.

“The communities we serve are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Dan Noyes, Co-CEO of Tech Goes Home. “So many students, adults, and families are without the tools they need to participate in virtual activities like remote work and learning, healthcare, and connecting with each other. Further, demand for our programs has never been higher. With NETSCOUT’s support and incredible volunteers, we have already been able to empower dozens of families with access to the essential opportunities provided by the online world.”

About Tech Goes Home:

In the face of deep digital inequity, Tech Goes Home empowers communities to access and use digital tools to overcome systemic barriers and advance lives. Simply put, we bring computers, internet, and training to those without so students can do homework, adults can find jobs and manage finances, seniors can connect with loved ones, and all can access telehealth.

About NETSCOUT:

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate, and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability, and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

