 

Massachusetts Nonprofit Tech Goes Home and NETSCOUT Team Up to Expand Digital Access in Greater Boston Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

Tech Goes Home (TGH), a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to ending digital inequity, and NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, are partnering to provide digital devices, internet access, and digital skills training to more than 160 households in Roxbury. Through a generous grant, NETSCOUT is sponsoring virtual Tech Goes Home courses at Roxbury partner sites Boston Central Adult High School and Vine Street Community Center.

Each course, rooted in TGH’s learning model, is run by TGH instructors and NETSCOUT volunteers, and provides learners with a free computer, an online course that teaches essential digital skills, and if needed, free internet service for a year. TGH courses cover digital skills needed to apply for jobs, manage finances online, participate in telehealth appointments, access community resources, and more.

“As a former longtime Roxbury resident, I understand the needs of many local community members and the value that NETSCOUT can provide,” said Tracy Steele, vice president, global services operations, NETSCOUT. “NETSCOUT employees jumped at the opportunity to volunteer for the Tech Goes Home courses and are delighted to support this amazing program and the resources it provides to the Roxbury community.”

Over the past several months, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated the existing digital inequities that have left thousands of families throughout Greater Boston without the internet connectivity, devices, or digital skills necessary to access critical resources like education, work, and healthcare from home. Through the new partnership with NETSCOUT, Tech Goes Home is able to expand carefully-curated course offerings in the Roxbury community at a time when the ability to connect virtually is more important than ever.

“The communities we serve are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Dan Noyes, Co-CEO of Tech Goes Home. “So many students, adults, and families are without the tools they need to participate in virtual activities like remote work and learning, healthcare, and connecting with each other. Further, demand for our programs has never been higher. With NETSCOUT’s support and incredible volunteers, we have already been able to empower dozens of families with access to the essential opportunities provided by the online world.”

About Tech Goes Home:

In the face of deep digital inequity, Tech Goes Home empowers communities to access and use digital tools to overcome systemic barriers and advance lives. Simply put, we bring computers, internet, and training to those without so students can do homework, adults can find jobs and manage finances, seniors can connect with loved ones, and all can access telehealth.

About NETSCOUT:

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate, and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability, and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Netscout Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Massachusetts Nonprofit Tech Goes Home and NETSCOUT Team Up to Expand Digital Access in Greater Boston Community Tech Goes Home (TGH), a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to ending digital inequity, and NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, are partnering to provide digital devices, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
NETSCOUT Extends Long-Standing Partnership With Vodafone Through Multi-Year Agreement
11.11.20
NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event