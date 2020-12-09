Tractor Supply Advances Its Longstanding Commitment to ESG

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today highlighted recent progress on its longstanding commitment to advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“At Tractor Supply, we are extremely pleased to announce we have exceeded our carbon emission reduction goal five years ahead of schedule," said Ben Parrish, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Tractor Supply, who leads the Company’s ESG strategy and Stewardship Program. "Further, our TCFD report is a continuation of years of work to enhance the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts and transparency around our environmental impacts. Driven by our commitment to the Company’s Mission and Values, we continue to execute on our purpose-driven ESG efforts by evaluating and implementing policies, programs and projects that benefit all of our key stakeholders.”