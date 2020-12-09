 

Tractor Supply Advances Its Longstanding Commitment to ESG

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today highlighted recent progress on its longstanding commitment to advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“At Tractor Supply, we are extremely pleased to announce we have exceeded our carbon emission reduction goal five years ahead of schedule," said Ben Parrish, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Tractor Supply, who leads the Company’s ESG strategy and Stewardship Program. "Further, our TCFD report is a continuation of years of work to enhance the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts and transparency around our environmental impacts. Driven by our commitment to the Company’s Mission and Values, we continue to execute on our purpose-driven ESG efforts by evaluating and implementing policies, programs and projects that benefit all of our key stakeholders.”

Tractor Supply’s recent ESG-related activities include the following:

Update on Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Tractor Supply announced it has reduced carbon emissions from its facilities by 29% (compared to 2015 baseline). This surpasses the Company’s original target of 25% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions on a per square foot intensity basis by 2025, established in December 2018, five years ahead of plan.

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report

Today, Tractor Supply is releasing its inaugural report in response to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), an organization established by the Financial Stability Board to promote more informed financial decisions and to improve understanding of exposure to climate-related risk. The Company’s report furthers its commitment to environmental sustainability and transparency. The report is aligned with the TCFD’s recommendations for climate disclosure and includes information on Tractor Supply’s operations structured around four thematic areas of governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets. In the TCFD Report, the Company discusses its approach to evaluating and managing climate change risks and identifying opportunities.

