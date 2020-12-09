Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with CDPQ to $125 Million and $55 Million Respectively

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec” or the "Corporation"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Green Vision Holding B.V., the parent company of HyGear Technology and Services B.V. (“HyGear”) for consideration of €82.0 million (approximately $127.3 million) and the assumption of €18.4 million (approximately $28.6 million) in net debt (the “Acquisition”), bought deal public offering of subscription receipts (the “Public Offering”) and concurrent private placement to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”), the Corporation and a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. acting as joint bookrunners (collectively, the “Underwriters”) have agreed to increase the size of the Public Offering from $100,050,000 to $125,001,600. Pursuant to the amended terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 21,552,000 subscription receipts of the Corporation (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $5.80 per Subscription Receipt (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Xebec of $125,001,600 (the “Public Offering”).