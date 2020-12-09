 

Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with CDPQ to $125 Million and $55 Million Respectively

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ALL FIGURES IN CANADIAN DOLLARS UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec” or the "Corporation"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Green Vision Holding B.V., the parent company of HyGear Technology and Services B.V. (“HyGear”) for consideration of €82.0 million (approximately $127.3 million) and the assumption of €18.4 million (approximately $28.6 million) in net debt (the “Acquisition”), bought deal public offering of subscription receipts (the “Public Offering”) and concurrent private placement to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”), the Corporation and a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. acting as joint bookrunners (collectively, the “Underwriters”) have agreed to increase the size of the Public Offering from $100,050,000 to $125,001,600. Pursuant to the amended terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 21,552,000 subscription receipts of the Corporation (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $5.80 per Subscription Receipt (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Xebec of $125,001,600 (the “Public Offering”).

The Corporation has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until and including 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, if any. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the Public Offering will be $143,751,840.

In addition, the Corporation has also upsized the previously announced subscription agreement with CDPQ, pursuant to which Xebec and CDPQ have agreed that CDPQ will purchase on a “private placement” basis in Canada, Subscription Receipts at the Offering Price for gross proceeds to Xebec of approximately $55 million (compared to approximately $50 million previously) upon closing (the “Concurrent Private Placement”). Xebec has also granted CDPQ an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of Subscription Receipts in the event that the Underwriters exercise their over-allotment option under the Public Offering. If the additional subscription option is exercised in full by CDPQ, gross proceeds from the Concurrent Private Placement will be up to approximately $63.3 million. The Subscription Receipts sold pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement (and the underlying Common Shares) will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period following the Closing of the Offering. Desjardins Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. are acting as joint bookrunning agents on the Concurrent Private Placement.

