ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 66 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
9 December 2020
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 December 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|
Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|18,512
|26,405,350
|2 December 2020
|3 December 2020
|4 December 2020
|7 December 2020
|8 December 2020
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,512
|26,405,350
|Date
|Number of B shares
|
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|262,215
|413,134,847
|2 December 2020
|400
|2,178.63
|871,452
|3 December 2020
|400
|2,151.63
|860,652
|4 December 2020
|300
|2,131.04
|639,312
|7 December 2020
|300
|2,120.03
|636,009
|8 December 2020
|300
|2,136.18
|640,854
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|263,915
|416,783,126
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 322,243 B shares corresponding to 1.81 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 December 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
