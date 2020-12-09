 

Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands to life

Qintess and Living Popups partner to show their clients the magic of combining Hollywood quality storytelling, Experience Management and data analytics.  The Qintess/Living Popups platform will be capable of taking immersive experiences to a new level, combining augmented reality with artificial intelligence and analytics

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qintess, a technology solutions provider recognized as one of the 100 most innovative companies in Brazil, and Living Popups, creator of extended reality experiences, formally announce their collaboration to bring an immersive experience platform to the market.  This collaboration will serve the entertainment sector, and other sectors including corporate, enterprise, education, finance, retail, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and healthcare among others.

"The use of immersive technologies, known as XR including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) has grown exponentially and is becoming more and more popular with the widespread adoption of 5G. With this last technological barrier resolved, companies can provide magical experiences for their customers", says Nana Baffour, Chairman, CEO and Chief Culture Officer at Qintess.

The platform will take the sum of Qintess' strengths in cloud technologies, advanced data analysis, artificial intelligence and application development, and merge that with the expertise of Living Popups in creating compelling interactive content and augmented reality experiences. Qintess and Living Popups will immediately focus on bringing the power of the new platform to Experience Management, Agile Automation, and Analytics and Decision science, the three solution areas of Qintess. 

The result of this collaboration will allow Qintess/Living Popups to create immersive experiences that will give their clients a new way to utilize existing data and innovative ways to collect new data on the end users. 

The end goal is to deepen the relationship to the users' journey, and bring retail brands and consumer goods to life, create extended experiences for banks and insurance companies, enrich the experience of tourism customers and improve areas such as education and healthcare.

"In the entertainment sector, character based compelling content enhance the solution and remain at the forefront for the promotion of films, series, shows and advertisements. We want to expand our vast experience in creating Hollywood quality content to all VR and AR interactions to support brands and promote loyalty. " says Cheryl Bayer, CEO of Living Popups.  Bayer, who was previously SVP of Comedy at Fox Television. She was involved in the production of the Simpsons, and Sex and the City, as just a couple of her great success stories. The CTO of Living Popups, James Dixon, has 30 years of VFX and technology expertise and uses this to create amazing XR experiences. He brings his vision honed from working on a multitude of films including Fast and Furious and 42.

