 

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 16:20  |  18   |   |   


Bid date, 2020-12-11
Bid Submission Date 2020-12-11
Bid times 10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount 50 billion SEK
Maximum Permitted Bid Volume 12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidder
Settlement Date 2020-12-15
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume 10 million SEK per bid
Final Repayment Date 2024-12-16
Maximum Allocation 25 per cent of Offered Amount
Allocation Time No later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Repayment Date 2021-12-15
Option Repayment Date 1 2022-12-15
Option Repayment Date 2 2023-12-15
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Additional interest rate 0.10 per cent
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2020-12-09

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




