 

K2 Announces Upsized C$7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Gold Corporation (“K2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KTO; OTCQB: KTGDF; FRANKFURT: 23K) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal private placement financing (the “Offering”), it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of the Offering to 12,500,000 units (“Units”) at a price of C$0.56 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof, provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is equal to or greater than C$1.00 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company’s Mojave Project, working capital, and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 30, 2020 the (“Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the Closing Date.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

