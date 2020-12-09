Auction details government bonds

Auction date December 16, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2026-11-12 1059 ﻿SE0007125927 1.00% 3,500 2031-05-12

1062

SE0013935319

0,125%

1,500



Settlement date December 18, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on December 16, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se