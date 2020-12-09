 

Glaucoma Indication in Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market to Offer Abundant Opportunities, Innovation in Precision Medicine to Spur Revenues TMR

Healthcare companies reinforce immunosuppressive drugs pipeline to meet demand for multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, trials based on beta interferons to provide relief to MS patients

Companies in optic nerve disorders treatment market see vast revenues in Europe & Japan where treatment of NMOSD patients attracts attention

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Optic nerve disorders treatment market is making strides from growing research on aqueous humor for anterior segment and trabecular meshwork tissue to manage the worldwide prevalence of optic nerve disorders. Advances in immunosuppressive drugs have expanded the clinical avenue in treatment of vision-related diseases.

Companies in the optic nerve disorders treatment market, concur analysts at TMR, must focus on improving the ocular drug delivery. Improvement in biopharmaceutical properties of drugs will help industry players expand their product portfolio. They should reap lucrative gains from optic neuritis, an increasingly promising disorder segment.

Growing number of trials of immunosuppressive drugs with beta interferons will help meet the needs of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.

The global optic nerve disorders treatment market is expected to clock CAGR of ~4% and reach worth of ~US$ 19.5 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Report

  • Of the various treatment types, pharmacological treatment held the leading share in 2018
  • Beta interferons is a prominent sub-segment of pharmacological treatment
  • The segment was worth of ~US$ 2.5 Bn by 2027
  • Regionally, North America held the leading share in 2018
  • The aforementioned regional market is expected to retain its lead
  • Europe and Japan highly lucrative regions
  • The Europe market is expected to reach worth of ~US$ 4.2 Bn by period-end
  • Of the various indications, glaucoma is expected to witness opportunity rise at remarkable CAGR during 2019 – 2027
  • Competitive dynamics is characterized by high degree of fragmentation
  • The global valuation was pegged at ~US$ 14.1 Bn in 2018

