Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.12.2020 / 16:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Heinrich
Last name(s): Bertling

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.44 EUR 6883.35 EUR
85.70 EUR 6909.35 EUR
86.60 EUR 6999.35 EUR
86.60 EUR 6999.35 EUR
86.5287 EUR 6992.22 EUR
86.0139 EUR 14575.55 EUR
86.00 EUR 20818.04 EUR
85.64 EUR 6903.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
86.0488 EUR 77080.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Düsseldorf - Quotrix
MIC: DUSD


09.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Internet: www.2-g.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63879  09.12.2020 



Wertpapier


