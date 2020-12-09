

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.12.2020 / 16:49

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Heinrich Last name(s): Bertling

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

2G Energy AG

b) LEI

529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 85.44 EUR 6883.35 EUR 85.70 EUR 6909.35 EUR 86.60 EUR 6999.35 EUR 86.60 EUR 6999.35 EUR 86.5287 EUR 6992.22 EUR 86.0139 EUR 14575.55 EUR 86.00 EUR 20818.04 EUR 85.64 EUR 6903.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 86.0488 EUR 77080.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Boerse Düsseldorf - Quotrix MIC: DUSD

