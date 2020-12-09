 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

9 December 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that it has today allotted and issued 1,670,747 new B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (“B Shares”).

The shares were issued pursuant to an offer for subscription for B Shares launched on 13 October 2020 to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the Offer, and the £1,519,000 of valid applications received since 13 October 2020 (the launch of the new B Share Offer), and up to and including 7 December 2020  in respect of the 2020/2021 tax year, the Company has today allotted and issued 1,670,747 B Shares. In accordance with the allotment formula set out in the prospectus for the Offer, the B Shares have been allotted at the offer prices in the range of 90.4p to 94.7p per share, calculated by reference to the unaudited net asset value of a B Share as at 30 September 2020 (90.4p per B Share as announced on 5 October 2020).

As a result of this allotment, the number of shares now in issue is 8,115,376 ordinary shares of 1p each and 9,062,948 B Shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 17,178,324.

In respect of this allotment, an application will be made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the B Shares so issued to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that the admission of the B Shares will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 15 December 2020.

The above statement of voting capital may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information above is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk


