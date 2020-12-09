The North West Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings and a Quarterly Dividend

“North West continues to provide essential products and services that people depend on during this unprecedented pandemic," commented President and CEO Edward Kennedy. ”Our associates are incredibly dedicated, community-minded and enterprising, as shown by their ability to take on the challenges and opportunities uniquely presented to us. I am especially proud of how we’ve risen to even higher levels of community responsibility while keeping our focus on fast-shifting customer needs. Throughout, health and safety remain our first priority, as seen in the low rate of COVID-19 transmission within our work and shopping spaces.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020. It also announced that the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.36 per share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020, to be paid on January 15, 2021.

Our sales gains show the strength of an everyday needs offering and an exceptional ability to sustain our business within difficult operating conditions, without serious disruption. These are the main reasons we have increased market shares across all of our store banners and regions.

Our effort is balanced between immediate reactions to the pandemic and work that will make us a more compelling shopping choice in the years ahead. We were well along this path before last March and since then we have forged deeper connections with existing and new customers. We also see new growth areas that build on these relationships and our core abilities.

As we confront the current, most precarious stages of the pandemic, the stress on the people and communities we work with and live in is at its highest. Our resolve, experience and resources are even deeper than at the beginning and I am confident we will be a reliable, reassuring and safe presence through the next several months and until a vaccine is broadly distributed.“

Financial Highlights

Third quarter consolidated sales increased 6.4% to $553.0 million and were up 17.8% on a same store basis driven by market share gains and COVID-19-related factors including a continuing shift towards in-community spending as well as income support provided by different jurisdictions within which the Company operates. These factors were largely offset by a decrease in sales due to the sale of 36 of the Company's Giant Tiger stores which was completed in the second quarter (the "Giant Tiger Transaction").