OC BEVERAGES ACQUIRES ANTI-ADDICTION REHABILITATION BUSINESS

OC Beverages changes name to “Revium Recovery, Inc.”, acquires new symbol and implements reverse stock split

New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Beverages, Inc. (OTCPINK: OCBG) has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Revium Recovery, Ltd. (“Revium Ltd.”), acquired exclusive rights to develop and market an innovative and unique anti-addiction treatment which implements measurement based, integrative care which uses a holistic approach and takes into account physical, cognitive, and psychological parameters of the patient.

Addiction is a global scourge, affecting people of all cultures around the world. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, over 350 million people suffered from substance abuse in 2017. The global substance abuse disorders market is estimated at more than USD $56 billion, which accounts for more than 30% of the total global behavioral rehabilitation market valued at USD $188.1 billion in 2015, according to Grand View Research Data’s report on Behavioral Rehabilitation Market published in 2017.