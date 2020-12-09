 

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces Additional Production Lines & Increased Capacity in Middle East

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020   

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced its subsidiaries Perma-Pipe Middle East FZC and Perma-Pipe India PVT. LTD. have procured and installed large capacity production lines for surface preparation, heating and coating for a wide range of piping materials and specialty shapes to serve the oil and gas, and water transmission industries at our existing facilities in Fujairah, UAE, and Gandhidham, India.

Adding to our existing custom coating capabilities, our new capabilities are referred to as “FAB-COAT” custom coatings. Each facility has two new, large capacity production lines with hot air circulation ovens for heating blast-cleaned pieces, and both dry powder and liquid coating application lines.

Perma-Pipe now offers high quality internal and external custom coatings to meet our customers’ project-specific needs and for many different shapes and sizes such as line pipe, vessels, prefabricated pipe spools, bends, tees, flanges, valves, skids, reducers, fittings, aluminum panels and a number of other shaped and sized steel pieces for a wide range of industry applications.

Grant Dewbre, Sr. Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s MENA region states, “We can apply anti-corrosion coatings including Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE), Three-Layer Polyethylene and Polypropylene (3LPE / 3LPP), Liquid Epoxies, Polyurethanes, Zinc-Rich and Polysiloxanes on an impressive range of lengths, diameters and spool piece sizes.

“In a further exciting development, Perma-Pipe Middle East FZC has been successful in securing our first sizable orders for the recently commissioned facility to apply internal and external fusion bonded epoxy anti-corrosion coatings for customers in both the oil and gas, and water transmission industries. We look forward to providing high quality FAB-COAT custom coating services to a wide range of customers in the Middle East, India, and beyond,” Mr. Dewbre added.

David Mansfield, President and CEO commented, "Our plans include a focus on new growth opportunities, including growth into new market segments such as this one. We believe that becoming a provider in this segment in the MENA region offers attractive growth for us, and it is very satisfying to see immediate returns from our investment.”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.

