USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with Visa’s SVP of New and Emerging Acceptance, Bill Dobbins

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the release of its latest episode of “UR Tech Insiders,” featuring Bill Dobbins, Visa’s senior vice president of New and Emerging Acceptance. In his role at Visa, Mr. Dobbins is responsible for developing and executing strategies to generate new payment card volume for Visa in underpenetrated industry segments such as Bill Payment, Business to Business, Healthcare and Micro Payment.

USAT’s “UR Tech Insiders” podcast features experts and industry leaders from the unattended retail market, who discuss industry trends as well as the challenges and look at possible answers and available solutions in the market. In this latest episode, USAT’s vice president of Marketing, Elyssa Steiner, talks with Mr. Dobbins about new trends in retail and payments that have evolved out of the Coronavirus pandemic, and what developments to expect in 2021.