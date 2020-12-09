 

USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with Visa’s SVP of New and Emerging Acceptance, Bill Dobbins

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the release of its latest episode of “UR Tech Insiders,” featuring Bill Dobbins, Visa’s senior vice president of New and Emerging Acceptance. In his role at Visa, Mr. Dobbins is responsible for developing and executing strategies to generate new payment card volume for Visa in underpenetrated industry segments such as Bill Payment, Business to Business, Healthcare and Micro Payment.

USAT’s “UR Tech Insiders” podcast features experts and industry leaders from the unattended retail market, who discuss industry trends as well as the challenges and look at possible answers and available solutions in the market. In this latest episode, USAT’s vice president of Marketing, Elyssa Steiner, talks with Mr. Dobbins about new trends in retail and payments that have evolved out of the Coronavirus pandemic, and what developments to expect in 2021.

“We are seeing a major shift in payments,” Mr. Dobbins highlights. “In the current state of the world, consumers want a frictionless shopping experience. Businesses that have the capabilities for contactless, or ’tap to pay,’ are well positioned to adapt to these types of new trends.”

Some key highlights:

  • How businesses are investing in new payment technologies to address COVID-19
  • Adoption of cashless and contactless payments has accelerated exponentially since March
  • Greater spending with cards vs cash
  • Small businesses seeing a 35% reduction in use of cash
  • Ecommerce gaining momentum with all types of businesses, thanks to ’buy online; pick up in store’ (BOPIS)
  • Lines are blurring between traditional and unattended retail, with lots of opportunities for unattended retail solution providers

To learn more about current market trends and a peek at what might be coming down the pipeline in 2021, please tune in to our podcast, “Episode 06: The Shift to Digital Payments: A Surge in Contactless Payment Adoption.”

About USA Technologies, Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

