 

Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 17:00  |  69   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the launch of its Racial Equity Community Impact Fund, which will support high-impact organizations working to tackle racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States. The fund will initially provide $10 million in grants to 20 organizations over a three-year period.

The program will support organizations focused on three areas:

  • Community Advocacy and Mobilization: Groups that organize and mobilize communities to join the quest for racial equity and social justice, working toward an equitable distribution of resources for Black communities.
  • Social Justice: Organizations and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) training the next generation of leaders.
  • Educational Innovation: Institutions focused on providing educational advancement and career development services for Black students, young professionals and families from cradle to career.

“Gilead is committed to creating equitable opportunities for the patients we serve, our employees and the communities in which we live and work,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “The Racial Equity Community Impact Fund will provide resources to groups that are working on the frontlines to combat social inequities directly impacting the health and wellness of the Black community. This program is one of the ways that we are delivering on our commitment to promote racial equity and social justice.”

The U.S.-based organizations that will receive funding include: 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), Black Youth Project 100 (BYP100), Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Center for Racial Justice in Education, Claflin University, East Oakland Youth Development Center, the Equity Alliance, Grantmakers for Girls of Color, Harlem Children’s Zone, Horatio Williams Foundation, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Morehouse College, Shaw University, Southerners on New Ground (SONG), Spelman College, Tougaloo College, Ubuntu Inc. and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Seite 1 von 2
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United States Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the launch of its Racial Equity Community Impact Fund, which will support high-impact organizations working to tackle racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Gene Expression, Clinical Biomarker and Preliminary ...
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Jeffrey A. Bluestone Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors
08.12.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) fest, Qiagen (QIA) nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
07.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
06.12.20
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell Lymphoma
06.12.20
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
05.12.20
Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical Benefit in a Pivotal Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study
05.12.20
New Data for TecartusTM Demonstrate Durable Responses at One Year Follow-Up in Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
05.12.20
New Four-Year Data Show Long-Term Survival in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With Yescarta in ZUMA-1 Trial
03.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) stark, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) unter Druck
02.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und 4SC (VSC) leicht im Plus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
87
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
18.11.20
3.563
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung