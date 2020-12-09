Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United States

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the launch of its Racial Equity Community Impact Fund, which will support high-impact organizations working to tackle racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States. The fund will initially provide $10 million in grants to 20 organizations over a three-year period.

Community Advocacy and Mobilization : Groups that organize and mobilize communities to join the quest for racial equity and social justice, working toward an equitable distribution of resources for Black communities.

: Groups that organize and mobilize communities to join the quest for racial equity and social justice, working toward an equitable distribution of resources for Black communities. Social Justice : Organizations and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) training the next generation of leaders.

: Organizations and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) training the next generation of leaders. Educational Innovation: Institutions focused on providing educational advancement and career development services for Black students, young professionals and families from cradle to career.

“Gilead is committed to creating equitable opportunities for the patients we serve, our employees and the communities in which we live and work,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “The Racial Equity Community Impact Fund will provide resources to groups that are working on the frontlines to combat social inequities directly impacting the health and wellness of the Black community. This program is one of the ways that we are delivering on our commitment to promote racial equity and social justice.”

The U.S.-based organizations that will receive funding include: 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), Black Youth Project 100 (BYP100), Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Center for Racial Justice in Education, Claflin University, East Oakland Youth Development Center, the Equity Alliance, Grantmakers for Girls of Color, Harlem Children’s Zone, Horatio Williams Foundation, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Morehouse College, Shaw University, Southerners on New Ground (SONG), Spelman College, Tougaloo College, Ubuntu Inc. and Xavier University of Louisiana.