 

AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Changes

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced that Todd Solash, Chief Executive Officer of its Individual Retirement business, will take on an expanded role with the additional leadership of the company’s Life Insurance business, effective immediately.

Todd Solash, Chief Executive Officer, Individual Retirement and Life Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role as Chief Executive Officer, Individual Retirement and Life Insurance, Mr. Solash will be responsible for driving the division’s strategic agenda and continuing to innovate and adapt the business to best serve the evolving needs of its customers and partners.

“Todd’s strategic leadership, strong track record of innovation and focus on the customer experience position him well to take on the additional leadership of our Life Insurance organization,” said Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement. “He has delivered enhanced products and experiences for our customers, while continuing to strengthen our platform and maintain operational discipline. Despite challenging markets, we have continued to hold market-leading positions across our annuity product lines, a testament to Todd’s leadership. I look forward to the outcomes he will deliver for our customers and partners with this additional responsibility.”

Mr. Solash joined AIG in 2017 from AXA US where he was head of the firm’s individual annuities business. Before that he was a partner within the Insurance practice at Oliver Wyman, a management consultancy. Mr. Solash has bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments – Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets – and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

