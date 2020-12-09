City of Ames Grows Sustainable Fleet with Partners Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies

The City of Ames is adding seven new all-purpose dump trucks to their fleet that have the Optimus Technologies advanced fuel system integrated into their new vehicle specification. The Optimus system enables the engines to operate year-round on 100 percent biodiesel (B100) produced by Renewable Energy Group (REG).

After a successful pilot earlier this year, the City of Ames is adding seven new trucks to their fleet that will be equipped to run on B100 biodiesel. (Photo: Business Wire)

This announcement comes after a successful pilot was conducted with five City-owned trucks throughout 2020, meaning soon the City will have 12 total trucks running on B100. The City of Ames is eager to get more trucks on the road that reduce carbon emissions and provide cleaner air for its residents.

Biodiesel is a cleaner alternative to petroleum diesel and is a readily available, sustainable solution for fleets. Suitable for use in any diesel engine, biodiesel can be adopted starting at blends of 20 percent, or B20, all the way up to 100 percent (B100). Biodiesel is considered an advanced biofuel by the EPA because it reduces greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by more than 50 percent. REG biodiesel reduces GHGs by up to 86 percent compared to diesel fuel.

At the direction of the Ames City Council, the City of Ames is looking at carbon reduction and long-term sustainability for all of its fleet purchases. The pilot project using Optimus’ Vector System, combined with REG’s B100 biodiesel, provided a tremendous opportunity to pursue a public-private partnership with widespread benefits through lower emissions.

“We undertook the B100 project because we wanted to be responsible stewards to our planet, to the environment,” Mayor John Haila says. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to make a big impact.”

Like petroleum diesel, biodiesel has the potential to gel in extremely cold temperatures. The Vector System is designed to enable trouble free use of biodiesel in all engines regardless of operating conditions. Even in the sub-zero operations the snowplows were subjected to while battling the harsh Iowa winter, the Vector System ensured that the vehicles performed flawlessly on biodiesel. One key feature of the Vector System is that it never inhibits the use of conventional diesel fuel; the system always starts and shuts down the engine on conventional diesel, operating on biodiesel only after the engine and fuel system achieve optimal operating conditions.