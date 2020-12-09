 

Cinemark Celebrates 100,000 Private Watch Party Milestone Driven by High Consumer Demand, Delighting more than 1.3 Million Moviegoers with a Personalized Big-Screen Experience in a Dedicated Auditorium

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it has sold more than 100,000 of its fan-favorite Private Watch Parties. As the first exhibitor to launch a streamlined private theatre rental program, Cinemark has delighted more than 1.3 million moviegoers with the unique, immersive cinematic experience of watching a movie on the big screen in a private auditorium. A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice, starting at just $99.

“Cinemark consistently puts the customer first and is thrilled that more than 1.3 million of our moviegoers have attended our Private Watch Parties and enjoyed the immersive cinematic experience in a dedicated auditorium with their trusted group,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Moviegoing has been a treasured global pastime for centuries, offering an escape from reality, which we all appreciate now more than ever. Cinemark is proud to continually innovate and evolve the moviegoing experience, providing a safe alternative for moviegoers and bringing entertainment and joy during this most challenging time.”

While Cinemark was confident with the enhanced and stringent health and safety protocols implemented, the exhibitor knew that some moviegoers may feel more comfortable staying within their trusted group. With that, Cinemark quickly evolved its entertainment experience and made cinematic dreams come true by offering Private Watch Parties at all its reopened U.S. theatres. A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people for just $99 for library content or $149 for new releases, plus tax where applicable, with no minimum concession purchase.

Movie fans across the country have booked more than 100,000 Private Watch Parties. With just a few simple clicks, customers can visit their theatre page, select a showtime, pick a movie and check out at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

“Want to send a very public thank you to Cinemark and their Private Watch Party program. Because of this program we were able to take our four-year-old daughter to the movies for the first time! … Thank you, again, for creating a safe and fun experience for us in these difficult times,” said Cinemark moviegoer John W.

“We did the private watch party at Cinemark and rented out the theater for $150 and invited a few people in our quarantine family. It was nice to be back. I’ve missed the movie theaters most of all,” said Cinemark moviegoer David L.

