Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First 4-Quadrant Silicon PIN Photodiode in Surface-Mount Package, Qualified for Automotive Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first 4-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode in a standard surface-mount package, qualified for automotive applications. Combining high photo sensitivity with low 0.1 % crosstalk and virtually no tolerance between its segments, the Vishay Semiconductors K857PE enables a variety of sensor and control applications for the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets.

For Small Signal Detection, AEC-Q101 Qualified Device in Opaque Package Delivers Excellent Signal to Noise Ratio and Virtually no Tolerance Between Segments

The AEC-Q101 qualified device released today features four monolithic PIN diodes — each with an active area of 1.6 mm² — integrated into a single 4.72 mm by 4.72 mm by 0.8 mm top-view, surface-mount package. The sides of the K857PE’s package are opaque, which eliminates stray light irradiating the photodiodes, resulting in excellent signal to noise ratio. The device’s linear photo response enables small signal detection for automotive rain / light sensors, industrial automation systems, laser beam alignment, and virtual reality applications.

Built on epitaxial technology, the photodiode offers a wide sensitivity range from 690 nm to 1050 nm, with 8.5 µA reverse light current per segment at Ee = 1 mW/cm² and an 850 nm wavelength. The device features a daylight blocking filter, ± 60° angle of half sensitivity, and operates over a temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the K857PE offers a floor life of 168 h in accordance with J-STD-020.

The new 4-quadrant photodiode are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for production quantities.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Links to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80136 (K857PE)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157717148977926

