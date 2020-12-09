 

Wilfredo Ramos Appointed President of UPS Mexico and Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 17:00  |  38   |   |   

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), a global leader in logistics, announced the appointment of Wilfredo Ramos as the new president of UPS Mexico and Latin America. In his new role, Ramos will be responsible for managing the operations and leading the creation and implementation of new strategies in more than 50 countries and territories with the objective of amplifying the company's position in the region.

“The experience that Wilfredo has developed within the company in the different regions of the world, gives him a unique business perspective which is a key component for the consolidation of UPS in Mexico and Latin America. His in-depth knowledge of UPS's global operations and understanding of the market, opens the door for us to design new solutions and improve connectivity for our customers to expand their businesses to new markets," said Scott Price, president of UPS International.

Wilfredo is a native of Puerto Rico, where he joined UPS in 2003 as a corporate tax manager. Over the course of 17 years, Ramos has held several key leadership roles for UPS, including vice president of strategy, mergers and acquisitions for UPS Asia Pacific, and managing director of UPS Spain and Portugal. In these roles, he was at the forefront of several successful service expansions and a series of network enhancement implementations to strengthen UPS’s global network in Asia and Europe.

From 2011 to 2016, Wilfredo held a number of different roles in Asia where he spearheaded efforts to restructure UPS’s air network, gain new business and expand into new markets. He completed a special project of reshaping UPS’s intra-Asia network and capabilities for sustained regional growth. In addition to his experience in Asia and Europe, Wilfredo served as director of finance for various markets including UPS Singapore and Latin America.

“I am proud to be part of the UPS family, which has given me the opportunity throughout my career to get exposed to different markets and lead very talented teams around the world. For our company, Latin America continues to grow as a region full of trade opportunities and Mexico is considered one of the most important markets globally. For that reason, this new challenge fills me with enthusiasm, not only for the potential it represents, but also for the opportunity to develop new logistics solutions that facilitate the national and international trade of our customers in the region,” said Ramos.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f5d42d-dc7a-4144 ... 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Alida Velez
avelez@ups.com

United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wilfredo Ramos Appointed President of UPS Mexico and Latin America ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UPS (NYSE: UPS), a global leader in logistics, announced the appointment of Wilfredo Ramos as the new president of UPS Mexico and Latin America. In his new role, Ramos will be responsible for managing the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
UPS Appoints Darrell Ford As Chief Human Resources Officer; Charlene Thomas Named Chief Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Officer
02.12.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'
30.11.20
UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc. Expands Shipment Insurance Options for Logistics Businesses through AscendTMS Software
25.11.20
UPS Healthcare Enhances Dry Ice Production Capabilities, Launches Mobile Freezer Storage Units
25.11.20
Boom im Online-Handel kommt bei Paketzustellern nur wenig an
24.11.20
UPS Healthcare Enhances Dry Ice Production Capabilities, Launches Mobile Freezer Storage Units
18.11.20
ROUNDUP: Weihnachtspäckchen infektionssicher abgeben - Pilotprojekt gestartet
18.11.20
ROUNDUP/Impfstoff-Verteilung: Logistiker rechnen mit 10 Milliarden Dosen
18.11.20
Logistikbranche bereitet sich auf Corona-Impfstoffverteilung vor
12.11.20
Ware2Go Holiday Survey: 87% of Americans Say the Holidays Will Be Different This Year, With Plans to Buy Most Gifts Online, Shop Earlier, and Spend More Money

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
UPS - United Parcel Service