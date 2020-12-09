Broadcom Announces Global Cyber Security Aggregator Program to Better Serve Commercial Enterprise Clients

Broadcom recognizes the power and value of the indirect channel built by Symantec. Building on this foundation, Broadcom is making significant investments, including sales training and enablement, to ensure its distribution partners are well equipped to provide a higher level of customer care and support and a quicker response time to evolving threats.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its global cyber security aggregator program (CSAP) to expand its market reach and deliver enhanced levels of service to a subset of commercial enterprises with unique needs. Laying the groundwork for long term success, Broadcom has solidified strategic partnerships with a select list of Symantec distributors by geography, including Arrow Electronics’ Enterprise Computing Solutions Business, M. Tech Products, SB C&S, SYNNEX Corporation, Tech Data, Carahsoft and Westcon. CSAP brings together Broadcom’s market-leading Symantec cyber security solutions and partners' resources along with their in-country expertise to offer the best-in-class customer experience.

“Commercial enterprises are important to Broadcom’s enterprise software business, and we are investing in our distribution partners to expand our reach and deliver better experiences for these customers. Our select partners are uniquely positioned to maximize value creation throughout the entire customer lifecycle by delivering superior service and support, including technical support, product trials, customer care, local expertise, and faster response times, and ensuring better outcomes especially for those in early adoption of our solutions.” -- Cynthia Loyd, Vice President of Global Partners, Global Enterprises & Commercial Sales, Broadcom Inc.

Understanding today’s threat landscape and how it changes is more critical than ever. Given the different needs of various geographic locations, having strategic regional distribution partners around the globe that offer purpose-built tools, in-depth knowledge of regional landscapes, and an established partner ecosystem allows Broadcom to expand coverage and better serve the unique needs of regional customers. Armed with Broadcom’s best-in-class products, our distribution partners are ideally positioned to help customers make the right technology investments to protect them from today’s ever-changing threats.